‘Fast & Furious 9’ Stuntman Injured On UK Set Moved Out Of ICU

Joe Watts, who suffered a serious head injury in a fall during the production of Universal’s Fast & Furious 9 at Leavesden studios in London last month, is out of the intensive care unit and “doctors are pleased with his progress,” according to a statement Thursday.

“While Joe remains in hospital and there is still a long road ahead, he has been moved out of the ICU and doctors are pleased with his progress,” reads a statement from Watts, his fiancée Tilly Powell and their families. “We’d especially like to send an enormous thank you to the air ambulance crew, all the fantastic doctors, nurses and staff at the Royal London Hospital who have provided amazing care to Joe.”

Watts, whose stunt credits include Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Game of Thrones and The Hitman’s Bodyguard and its upcoming sequel, was working with the film’s second unit when he fell off an elevated set about 20 feet off the ground, according to sources close to the production. He was airlifted to Royal London Hospital and placed in an induced coma. Production was halted for the day after the incident.

Related Story 'Fast & Furious 9' Production Resumes Day After Stuntman Seriously Injured On UK Set - Update

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes since Joe’s accident whilst filming Fast & Furious 9,” today’s statement began. “We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support from friends, family and the stunt community, as well as the Fast & Furious 9 cast, crew and Universal Pictures.”

The studio also released a statement:

“Universal Pictures and the filmmakers, talent and crew of Fast & Furious 9, are heartened that Joe is on the road to recovery with the support of his loved ones. Joe is a professional in every sense of the word and his commitment to his craft is inspiring to all of us. We know he’ll continue to inspire us throughout his recovery. Everyone in the Fast family sends our heartfelt wishes and we will continue to support Joe and his family however we can.”

Fast & Furious 9 is the latest installment in the Universal franchise, Justin Lin has returned to direct the sequel, which also returns Vin Diesel along with The Fate of the Furious‘ Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, as well as franchise newcomer John Cena.

The pic is set to be released on May 22, 2020.