‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Pumps Up $333M Global; ‘Toy Story 4’ Nears $1B WW; Tarantino’s ‘Hollywood’ Stars In Russia – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Universal’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw put another $60.8M in the tank during its second frame at the international box office. The Dwayne Johnson/Jason Statham-starrer pumped up its overseas cume to $224.1M in 66 markets through Sunday, and global to $332.6M. The drop in markets that opened last weekend was a solid 43%.

Overall, H&S is tracking in line with Fast & Furious 6 and about 40% off of Furious 7 and The Fate Of The Furious. By way of comparison, although it was coming off a record opening during Easter 2017, the latter film dipped by 60% in its second offshore frame.

H&S added five new markets this session, which are tracking about 30% ahead of Mission: Impossible – Fallout combined. Despite a big holiday travel weekend, France was the best opener at $6.9M for No. 1. The UK is currently the lead H&S hub at $15.6M with a good 40% drop from the debut.

Still to come on the David Leitch-helmed Hobbs & Shaw are Korea on August 14 and China on August 23. In the latter, juggernaut animated title Ne Zha did an estimated $68M this session to score the No. 1 slot at the international box office for the weekend. The local estimated gross is $512M with Maoyan predicting a $671M finish. If that holds, Ne Zha would overtake Avengers: Endgame to become the No. 2 movie of the year in the Middle Kingdom.

The Lion King, meanwhile, has now surpassed Beauty And The Beast as the highest-grossing Disney live-action release of all time with $1.335B globally. It is the No. 12 film ever on the overall worldwide chart and the No. 2 release of 2019 domestically ($473.1M), internationally ($861.5M) and globally.

The studio’s Toy Story 4 is nearing the $1B global threshold with a cume through Sunday of $990M. It opens in Germany this week and also has Scandinavia to come. TS4 has become the No. 8 animated movie ever worldwide.

Sony A handful of new titles made staggered debuts overseas, including Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood which scored a $7.7M No. 1 opening in Russia. The Sony/Bona title is Tarantino’s biggest launch of all time in the market, tripling Django Unchained. Rollout continues through the next several weeks.

CBS Films’ Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark began spinning its tale in 30 overseas markets including a mix of South East Asia, Latin America and Europe, for $4M. Taiwan led play with $600K. Next weekend adds another 12 hubs including Mexico.

Paramount’s Dora And The Lost City Of Gold traveled to its first 11 markets for a $2.5M start that was led by Russia’s $878K. Rollout will continue through October.

Also new, Disney/Fox’s The Art Of Racing In The Rain padded into 12 markets for $1.1M, led by Brazil at $300K. This one also rolls out throughout the next few months.

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

Sony Sony/Bona’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood crossed the $100M mark domestically this weekend as offshore rollout begins. Russia is the first overseas major to debut and did so in a big way with a $7.7M No. 1 start. This is the best opening of all time for director Quentin Tarantino, doing three times Django Unchained as well as 22% above Sony’s Spectre and 154% over Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer The Wolf Of Wall Street.

Hollywood world premiered to great acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival in May and the rest of France gets its first look at the movie beginning this Wednesday. Coverage on the film is wide here where Tarantino excels. Also on deck this week are the UK, Australia, Brazil, Germany and Spain. Later in the month will see Mexico and Japan, followed by Italy and Korea in September. It is expected that OUATIH will get a China date, although this has not yet been confirmed.

