‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Rocks To $25M In First 2 Days At Offshore Box Office

Universal spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw rocked up to the international box office in 54 markets combined across Wednesday and Thursday. With $24.9M, including select previews, the Dwayne Johnson/Jason Statham-starrer set a handful of benchmarks for a Universal movie in its various bows, and landed No. 1s in the majority of debuts.

The early numbers point to an offshore opening in line with pre-weekend projections at around $125M. More will be gleaned as the full weekend takes shape. While the Fast & Furious movies are not a direct comp given their scale and recent Easter dates, Hobbs & Shaw has nevertheless exceeded the previous films in some South East Asian markets.

In Indonesia, the No. 1 launch was the highest bow ever for the studio at $1.2M. Vietnam previewed at No. 1 for a 2-day total of $1.1M and the biggest full day of sneaks ever (the film opens officially today).

The top start was Russia where the $2.2M No. 1 bow is Universal’s 2nd biggest summer opening day of all time behind Minions.

In the Middle East the rev-up was No. 1 with $1.5M, including the best opening day in the nascent Saudi Arabia market — ahead of Avengers: Endgame. Ukraine was also a No. 1 launch with a Universal record of $300K.

Elsewhere, Australia and Germany were also No. 1 debuts as was the UK. Brazil opened at No. 2.

Domestically, H&S got the motor running with $5.8M in its Thursday previews. Overseas, it will be in 63 markets through today, including Friday bows in Mexico and Japan.

There will be further key offshore rollouts through the month of August including Italy, France, Korea and China to come.

We’ll have international updates through the weekend.