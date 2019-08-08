‘Chernobyl’s Fares Fares To Star In Warner Bros’ Swedish Drama ‘Partisan’ For SVOD Service Viaplay

Chernobyl and Westworld star Fares Fares is to star in Swedish drama Partisan produced by Warner Bros’ local division.

Partisan was ordered by Nordic Entertainment Group’s streaming service Viaplay and will air in 2020.

The series sees Fares, who also appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, play Johnny, who finds himself in Jordnära, a secluded Swedish village home to an idyllic community – at least on the surface.

The five-part series is directed by Amir Chandin (Hassel) and produced by Johanna Wennerberg for Warner Bros. International Television Production Sverige with Fares as creative producer. Filming is already underway.

Fares said, “I’ve been wanting to do something in Swedish, and Amir Chandin and I have tried to work together for a long time. After only a couple of discussions about Partisan there was no doubt – I just had to do this.”

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, Viaplay Chief Content Officer added, “Fares Fares’ intense, compelling screen presence has lit up some of the world’s most acclaimed recent series – and now Viaplay will be his next stop. Our original production Partisan will intrigue and enthrall viewers across the Nordic region and beyond. This is the ideal format for such an internationally renowned talent, in collaboration with a top-class creative team, to take a series lead role for the first time since his Hollywood breakthrough.”