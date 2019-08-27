‘Fantasy Island’ & ‘Divergent’ Actress Maggie Q Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Maggie Q has inked with ICM Partners.

The Hawaiian-born actor burst onto the Hong Kong movie scene and went on to become a star in Asia. She made the jump to Hollywood starring opposite Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in Rush Hour 2, Tom Cruise in J.J. Abrams’ Mission: Impossible III, and Bruce Willis in Live Free or Die Hard. She was also a key player in Lionsgate’s Divergent franchise.

On TV, she is known for the starring role on the CW’s Nikita. She recently finished three seasons on the ABC/Netflix series Designated Survivor.

She will next be seen in Robert Schwatrzman’s The Argument as well as Sony/Blumhouse’s feature take on famed 1980s TV series Fantasy Island opposite Lucy Hale and Michael Pena. That pic opens on February 14.

In addition, Maggie Q is also a self-starting entrepreneur having co-founded the successful probiotic company ActivatedYou.

She will continue to be managed by Evan Hainey at Untitled.