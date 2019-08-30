Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming: 2019 Edition

The 2019-20 TV season is around the corner, so here is Deadline’s annual rundown of fall premiere dates for new and returning series. The list covers more than 300 broadcast, cable and streaming shows bowing between September 1 and December 31 and some high-profile one-off programs. Please send any additions or adjustments to erikpedersen@deadline.com. We’ll update the post as more dates are revealed.

September 1:

Air Disasters (Smithsonian Channel, Season 13)

September 2:

Live with Kelly and Ryan (ABC, Season 32)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Nat Geo Wild, Season 8)

Neil Didgeon’s Top Ten (Acorn, U.S. premiere of British drama)

September 3:

The Young and the Restless (CBS, Season 47)

Mayans M.C. (FX, Season 2)

Greenleaf (OWN, Season 4)

Valley of the Damned (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime docuseries)

September 4:

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu, new drama series)

Dog’s Most Wanted (WGN America, new docuseries)

A Student’s Guide to Your First Year of College (YouTube, new instructional series)

September 5:

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Season 14; Thursday special)

Football Night in America (NBC, Season 14; Thursday special)

Activate: The Global Citizen Movement (National Geographic, new documentary series)

Campus Eats (Cooking Channel, new docuseries)

September 6:

The Spy (Netflix, new drama limited series)

Elite (Netflix, Season 2)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Netflix, Season 3)

Couples Therapy (Showtime, new comedy series)

Titans (DC Universe, Season 2)

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik (Comedy Central, new talk-show series)

September 7:

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN, Season 2)

WOW – Women of Wrestling (AXS TV, Season 2)

September 8:

NFL on Fox (Fox, season premiere)

NFL on Fox (CBS, season premiere)

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Season 14; Sunday premiere)

Girl Meets Farm (Food Network, Season 4)

Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall (Investigation Discovery, Season 7)

Dog: Impossible (Nat Geo Wild, new docuseries)

September 9:

The Talk (CBS, Season 10)

The Deuce (HBO, Season 3; final season)

Monday Night Football (ESPN, Season 50)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Season 17, syndication)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndication, new daytime talk show)

Tamron Hall (Syndication, new daytime talk show)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV, new docuseries)

Breaking News (YouTube, Season 2)

September 10:

Mr. Mercedes (Audience Network, Season 3)

American Experience (PBS, season premiere)

September 11:

NFL: The Grind (Epix, new pro football recap series)

September 12:

Thursday Night Football (NFL Network, Season 14)

Mr Inbetween (FX, Season 2)

Mr. Mom (Vudu, new comedy series)

This Close (SundanceTV, Season 2)

The Very Very Best of the 70s (AXS TV, Season 1B)

September 13:

Red Bull Peaking (The CW, new extreme-sports docuseries)

The Ranch (Netflix, Season 1A, final season; aka Part 7)

Unbelievable (Netflix, new drama limited series)

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos (Amazon Prime, new documentary series)

Undone (Amazon Prime, new animated drama series)

Room 104 (HBO, Season 3)

Murder in the Bayou (Showtime, new true-crime docuseries)

September 14:

Lego Jurassic World (Nickelodeon, new animated series)

September 15:

Country Music (PBS, new documentary series)

The Top Ten Revealed (AXS TV, Season 2B)

Brian Johnson: A Life on the Road (AXS TV, new docuseries)

Paul Shaffer Plus One (AXS TV, new docuseries)

September 16:

Dancing with the Stars (ABC, Season 28)

A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC, new late-night talk show)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS, Season 33)

The Mel Robbins Show (syndicated, new daytime talk show)

Taken Down (Acorn, Season 1; U.S. premiere of British drama)

September 17:

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, Season 11B)

Bering Sea Gold (Discovery, Season 11)

The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix, new animated comedy series)

First Contact (APTN, Season 2)

September 18:

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX, Season 9)

NXT (USA Network, Season 14; new network)

September 19:

Five Day Biz Fix (CNBC, new docuseries; working title)

The Deed: Chicago (CNBC, new docuseries)

September 20:

Disenchantment (Netflix, Season 1B)

Criminal (Netflix, new drama series)

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix, new documentary miniseries)

Fastest Car (Netflix, Season 2)

Now Hear This (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

Voces on PBS (PBS, season premiere)

Hot Date (Pop, Season 2)

September 22:

The 71st Emmy Awards (Fox, live awards special)

The Circus (Showtime, Season 4B)

September 23:

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 3)

The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 2)

Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS, new comedy series)

All Rise (CBS, new drama series)

Bull (CBS, Season 3)

The Voice (NBC, Season 17)

Bluff City Law (NBC, new drama series)

9-1-1 (Fox, Season 3)

Prodigal Son (Fox, new drama series)

The Price Is Right (CBS, Season 47)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS, Season 11)

Someone You Thought You Knew (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime docuseries)

September 24:

The Conners (ABC, Season 2)

Bless This Mess (ABC, Season 2)

Mixed-ish (ABC, new comedy series)

Black-ish (ABC, Season 6)

Emergence (ABC, new drama series)

NCIS (CBS, Season 17)

FBI (CBS, Season X2)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, Season 6)

This Is Us (NBC, Season 3)

New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 2)

The Resident (Fox, Season 3)

Empire (Fox, Season 6; final season)

September 25:

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 6)

Schooled (ABC, Season 2)

Modern Family (ABC, Season 11; final season)

Single Parents (ABC, Season 2)

Stumptown (ABC, new drama series)

Survivor (CBS, Season 38)

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 5)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 8)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 7)

The Masked Singer (Fox, Season 2)

Glitch (Netflix, Season 3)

South Park (Comedy Central, Season 23)

Crank Yankers (Comedy Central, comedy series revival)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX, Season 14)

Cake (FX, new shortform comedy series)

Behind the Glass: Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp (NHL Network, Season 2)

Liza on Demand (YouTube, Season 2)

September 26:

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 16)

A Million Little Things (ABC, Season 2)

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, Season 6)

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 3)

The Unicorn (CBS, new comedy series)

Mom (CBS, Season 7)

Carol’s Second Act (CBS, new comedy series)

Evil (CBS, new drama series)

Superstore (NBC, Season 5)

Perfect Harmony (NBC, new comedy series)

The Good Place (NBC, Season 4; final season)

Sunnyside (NBC, new comedy series)

Law & Order SVU (NBC, Season 21)

Thursday Night Football Pregame Show (Fox, season premiere)

Thursday Night Football (NFL Network/Fox/Amazon Prime, Season 14; simulcast season premiere)

Untold Stories of Hip Hop (WE tv, new documentary series)

Creepshow (Shudder, new horror anthology series)

September 27:

American Housewife (ABC, Season 4)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, Season 6)

20/20 (ABC, Season 42)

Hawaii Five-O (CBS, Season 10)

Magnum P.I. (CBS, Season 2)

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 10)

Dateline (NBC, Season 28)

Transparent Musicale Finale (Amazon Prime, series-finale movie)

The Politician (Netflix, new comedy series)

September 28:

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Season 45)

48 Hours (CBS, Season 32)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet ER (Nat Geo Wild, Season 7)

September 29:

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 30)

Shark Tank (ABC, Season 11)

The Rookie (ABC, Season 2)

The Simpsons (Fox, Season 31)

Bless the Harts (Fox, new animated comedy series)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Season 10)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 17)

Godfather of Harlem (Epix, new drama series)

Robot Chicken (Adult Swim, Season 10)

Poldark (PBS, Season 5; final season)

The Durrells in Corfu (PBS, Season 4; final season)

September 30:

Back Home (Acorn, U.S. premiere of Italian drama)

September TBA:

Chris Tall Presents … (Amazon Prime, new stand-up series)

The Family Man (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies (CNN, Season 3)

Bringing Up Bates (UPtv, Season 10)

Doc Martin (Acorn, Season 9; U.S. premiere)

October 1:

Ink Master: Grudge Match (Paramount Network, new docuseries)

Most Terrifying Places (Paramount Network, new competition series)

The Big Interview with Dan Rather (AXS TV, Season 7B)

Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch, Season 2)

America ReFramed (World Channel, new docuseries)

October 2:

SEAL Team (CBS, Season 3)

S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 3)

Almost Family (Fox, new drama series; fka Sisters)

Nature (PBS, season premiere)

All Elite Wrestling (TNT, new pro wrestling league)

Complex x Fuse (Fuse, Season 5)

October 3:

Chrisley Knows Best (USA, Season 7B)

The Holzer Files (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

October 4:

The Blacklist (NBC, Season 7)

WWE’s SmackDown Live! (Fox, season premiere)

Raising Dion (Netflix, new drama series)

Big Mouth (Netflix, Season 3)

Goliath (Amazon Prime, Season 3)

Peaky Blinders (Netflix, Season 5)

Freakshow Cakes (Food Network, new cooking competition series)

October 5:

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer (NBC, Season 2)

Vets Saving Pets (NBC, Season 2)

Consumer 101 (NBC, Season 2)

The Champion Within (NBC, Season 4)

A New Leaf (NBC, new docuseries)

Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits (Travel Channel, new miniseries)

October 6:

Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC, new family-show revival)

60 Minutes (CBS, Season 52)

God Friended Me (CBS, Season 2)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 11)

Madam Secretary (CBS, Season 6; final season)

Batwoman (The CW, new drama series)

Supergirl (The CW, Season 5)

The Walking Dead (AMC, Season 10)

Back to Life (Showtime, British docuseries; U.S. premiere)

Mr. Robot (USA, Season 4; final season)

Star Wars: Resistance (Disney Channel; Season 2; final season)

Get Shorty (Epix, Season 3)

Witches of Salem (Travel Channel, new miniseries)

Haunted Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network, Season 2)

Press (PBS, new miniseries)

October 7:

All American (The CW, Season 2)

Black Lightning (The CW, Season 3)

Retro Report on PBS (PBS, new current events series)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim, new animated series)

October 8:

The Flash (The CW, Season 6)

Finding Yours Roots (PBS, Season 6)

Glad You Asked (YouTube, new docuseries)

October 9:

Riverdale (The CW, Season 3)

Nancy Drew (The CW, new drama series)

October 10:

Supernatural (The CW, Season 15; final season)

Legacies (The CW, Season 2)

Temptation Island (USA, Season 2)

October 11:

Charmed (The CW, Season 2)

Dynasty (The CW, Season 3)

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (Disney Channel, new comedy series)

Ghost Nation (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

Hometown Horror (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle West (Fuse, new talk/variety series)

The Birch (Facebook Watch, new drama series)

October 13:

Why We Hate (Discovery, new documentary series)

Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America (AMC, new documentary miniseries)

October 14:

Letterkenny (Hulu, Season 7; new network)

Mickey’s Mixed-Up Adventures (Disney Channel, Season 3; fka Mickey and the Roadster Racers)

These Woods Are Haunted (Travel Channel, Season 2)

October 15:

Arrow (The CW, Season 8; final season)

The Purge (USA, Season 2)

Treadstone (USA, new drama series)

Made from Scratch (Fuse, new docuseries)

October 16:

Impulse (YouTube, Season 2)

Limetown (Facebook Watch, new drama series)

October 17:

BookTube (YouTube, new docuseries)

October 18:

Looking for Alaska (Hulu, new drama series)

Modern Love (Amazon Prime. new anthology comedy series)

Long Island Medium TLC, Season 12)

October 20:

Leavenworth (Starz, new true-crime docuseries)

October 21:

Catherine the Great (HBO, new miniseries)

Lost Cities with Albert Lin (National Geographic, new documentary series)

The Alaska Triangle (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

My Horror Story (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

Could You Survive the Movies (YouTube, new documentary series)

October 22:

The Misery Index (TBS, new game show series)

October 23:

Castle Rock (Hulu, Season 2)

The Cry (Sundance TV, new drama series)

October 26:

The Kominsky Method (Netflix, Season 2)

Destination Fear (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

October 27:

Silicon Valley (HBO, Season 6; final season)

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO, new drama limited series)

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network, Season 17)

October 28:

Independent Lens (PBS, season premiere)

The Best Thing I Ever Ate (Cooking Channel, Season 10)

Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House (Acorn, Season 3; U.S. premiere)

October 30:

Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC, Season 4)

October TBA:

Watchmen (HBO, new drama series)

His Dark Materials (HBO, new drama series)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic Channel, Season 12)

The Casagrandes (Nickelodeon, new animated comedy series)

The Substitute (Nickelodeon, new prank series)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon, new drama series revival)

The Whole Truth with Sunny Hostin (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime docuseries)

November 3:

Shameless (Showtime, Season 10)

Kidding (Showtime, Season 2)

November 5:

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC, live special)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (National Geographic Channel, Season 5; new network)

November 6:

Battle of the Fittest Couple (Paramount Network, new competition series)

November 9:

Alive (Epix, new docuseries)

November 11:

Blue’s Clue’s and You (Nickelodeon, new children’s series revival)

Good Karma Hospital (Acorn, Season 3; U.S. premiere)

November 12:

The Mandalorian (Disney+, new drama series)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+, new musical series)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+, new docuseries)

Encore! (Disney+, new docuseries)

Forky Asks a Question (Disney+, new shortform children’s series)

November 13:

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park (AMC, new true-crime miniseries)

November 15:

Dollface (Hulu, new comedy series)

November 17:

The Crown (Netflix, Season 3)

Ray Donovan (Showtime, Season 7)

November 24:

Slow Burn (Epix, new docuseries)

November 25:

College Behind Bars (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

November TBA:

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim, Season 4)

Central Ave. (select Fox stations, preview of new talk-show series)

December 1:

Brain Games (National Geographic Channel, new game show series revival)

December 4:

Toast of London (IFC, new comedy series)

December 6:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime, Season 3)

Reprisal (Hulu, new drama series)

December 8:

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, new drama series)

Work in Progress (Showtime, new comedy series)

December 13:

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu, Season 3)

The Expanse (Amazon Prime, Season 4)

December 16:

Laurel Canyon (Epix, new documentary miniseries)

December TBA:

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (ABC, Season 5)

Top Elf (Nickelodeon, new reality competition series)

Fall TBA:

The Toys That Made Us (Netflix, Season 3)

The Movies That Made Us (Netflix, new documentary series)

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Netflix, new docuseries)

Mad About You (Spectrum, new comedy series revival)

America’s Most Musical Family (Nickelodeon, new reality competition series)

Trey the Texas Medium (A&E, new docuseries; working title)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (A&E, new docuseries)

World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt (A&E, new docuseries; working title)

Wrap Battle (Freeform, new reality competition series)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling (CNN, Season 6)

Holiday Wars (Food Network, new cooking competition series)

Prairie Dog Manor (Nat Geo Wild, new docuseries)

Lonestar Vet (Nat Geo Wild, new docuseries)

Uncharted (Discovery/Science Channel, new docuseries; working title)

The Interrogator (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime docuseries)

Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall (Investigation Discovery, Season 6)

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy (UMC, Season 2)

Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren (syndication, new publics-affairs program)

America Says (syndication, new game show series)

Blue Planet Now (BBC America’s Wonderstruck, new documentary miniseries)

Welcome Home (The Dodo, Season 2)

Born This Way (AEtv.com, Season 5; shortform final season)