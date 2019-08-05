ABC has put in development a limited series based on Mitchell Zuckoff’s bestselling book Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11 to commemorate and honor the 20th anniversary of the events of September 11. ABC secured rights to the book for the series to be produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment, which had previously acquired exclusive TV rights to the book published April 30 by HarperCollins.

Zuckoff’s Fall and Rise chronicles the stories of those who were lost, saved and forever altered by the most heinous acts of terrorism on American soil. This profound portrait of humanity and resilience in the face of unspeakable horror will honor the history and events of this tragic day.

Zuckoff will executive produce the limited series, along with Erwin Stoff and Richard Abate of 3 Arts.

“I can’t imagine a more perfect home for this project,” said Zuckoff. “On 9/11, millions of people learned about the attacks by turning to ABC. I have complete faith that the network will enable us to bring new and enhanced life to the stories I was privileged to tell in Fall and Rise.”

“When I first read Mitchell’s manuscript, I knew that it would be an honor to bring this remarkable work to television. This is the story of how America came together on that day, first in horror, then in grief, and finally in determination and hope,” said Erwin Stoff, executive producer. “We at 3 Arts couldn’t be more delighted to be working with our Lionsgate partners and the amazing team at ABC in bringing ‘Fall and Rise’ to the screen.”

Jan Ramirez, chief curator of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, wrote, “Fall and Rise is beautifully constructed and perfectly paced. It reads as a compelling jigsaw puzzle … We can see ourselves reflected in the mirror of the lives that Zuckoff has restored through rigorous research, sensitive listening, and artful storytelling. Infused with empathy, Fall and Rise dignifies not only the individuals profiled in this book but all who were violated by the terrorist attacks of 9/11.”

Zuckoff is an award-winning investigative journalist and Pulitzer prize nominee, who was a member of the Boston Globe Spotlight Team, which was featured in the Oscar-winning film Spotlight. On 9/11, he led a team of reporters and wrote the lead news story for the Globe about the attacks. He is the author of seven previous books and serves as the Sumner M. Redstone Professor of Narrative Studies at Boston University.