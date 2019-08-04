Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Supernatural’: The CW Chief Cold On Spinoffs, “The Essence Of The Show Is Jared & Jensen” – TCA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Facebook, Instagram Experience Global Service Outages

REX/Shutterstock

Facebook and Instagram have experienced a series of crashes today, with users worldwide saying they couldn’t log-in, post content, or share posts.

The problems started shortly after 11 Pacific time. Of those who were able to access their accounts, some say they see posts from users not in their networks in their news feeds.

Outage monitor Down Detector reported a sharp spike of Facebook outage reports. Instagram users, in some cases, received messages that the site was down for maintenance.

Down Detector reported that around 59 percent are experiencing news feed glitches, while 25 per cent are having problems posting content.

Undaunted, some social media users took to Twitter to complain about the Facebook/Instagram problems.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad