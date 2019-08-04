Facebook, Instagram Experience Global Service Outages

and Instagram have experienced a series of crashes today, with users worldwide saying they couldn’t log-in, post content, or share posts.

The problems started shortly after 11 Pacific time. Of those who were able to access their accounts, some say they see posts from users not in their networks in their news feeds.

Outage monitor Down Detector reported a sharp spike of Facebook outage reports. Instagram users, in some cases, received messages that the site was down for maintenance.