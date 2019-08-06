‘Euphoria’ Season Finale Hits Series High Ratings Fueled By Strong Digital Viewing

The Season 1 finale of HBO’s new drama series Euphoria drew 530,000 viewers in its premiere airing at 10 PM on Sunday. While that was on the lower end of linear premiere deliveries for the breakout new series starring Zendaya, replays and viewing on HBO GO/NOW brought the total premiere night viewing to 1.2 million viewers – a series high for Euphoria.

The gains were driven by a series high performance on digital, where the finale night viewership was up +31% from last week and up +160% from the series premiere night in June.

Euphoria, which has already been renewed for a second season, ranks as HBO’s youngest skewing original series and as the network’s second most social series, behind only mega hit Game Of Thrones. Its Season 1 episodes are averaging 5.6 million viewers across all plays/platforms.

Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.