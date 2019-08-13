Ernest Hemingway’s ‘A Moveable Feast’ In Works For TV With Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, Mariel Hemingway Among Producers

Ernest Hemingway’s memoir A Moveable Feast is in the works for the small screen. Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, along with Oscar-nominated actress Mariel Hemingway, the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway, John Goldstone (Get Carter) and Marc Rosen (Sense8), have closed a deal to produce a television series based on the book. A search is underway for a writer.

Being told as a Hemingway origin story, A Moveable Feast is Hemingway’s earliest known work about his years as a poor but ambitious young expat journalist and writer in Paris in the 1920s. The book was first published in 1964 and describes the author’s apprenticeship as a young writer while he was married to his first wife, Hadley Richardson.

The memoir consists of various personal accounts, observations, and stories by Hemingway. Other notable people featured in the book include Sylvia Beach, Hilaire Belloc, Aleister Crowley, John Dos Passos, F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Ford Madox Ford, James Joyce, Wyndham Lewis, Pascin, Ezra Pound, Evan Shipman, Gertrude Stein, Alice B. Toklas and Hermann von Wedderkop.

“A Moveable Feast has been my favorite book since I was 11 years old when my father took me to Paris,” said Hemingway. “While reading the book together, he showed me where Papa lived (and daddy was raised) ate, wrote, and dreamed of becoming a great writer. His deep love of my grandmother Hadley and his growing passion for art is an inspiring time at the beginning of his iconic career. I want to reveal on film the coming of age story that has captivated readers and burgeoning writers for several decades.”

Scribner published the book in the U.S. and Jonathan Cape published in the UK.

Rosen, who brought the project to Village, has past credits that include Sense8 for Netflix, The After for Amazon, and Threshold for CBS.

Goldstone last exec produced Jonah Hex for Warner Bros. before co-founding luxury fashion brand Hayward Luxury Inc.

Mariel Hemingway is repped by Nathan Talei and Tracy Columbus, and Goldstone by David Tenzer. The Hemingway Trust is repped by Lazarus & Harris.

The project will be overseen by VREG’s EVP of Television, Alix Jaffe; EVP of Content, Jillian Apfelbaum; and VP of Television, Adam Dunlap.