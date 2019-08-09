Erin & Sara Foster Ink Pod Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

EXCLUSIVE: Erin and Sara Foster (Barely Famous, Daddy Issues) have signed an exclusive three-year pod deal with 20th Century Fox TV. Under the pact, the pair will create projects for television with the studio, now owned by Disney.

Erin Foster wrote, starred in, and executive produced with Liz Meriwether the 20th TV-produced Daddy Issues comedy which was ordered to pilot by Fox in 2018. Sara Foster also was involved in the project, loosely based on her and Erin’s lives as daughters of music producer David Foster, which starred Erin Foster and Don Johnson.

“Erin and Sarah have a way of making themselves and their brand of comedy both completely aspirational and accessible at the same time,” said Carolyn Cassidy, TCFTV President, Creative Affairs. “Whether it’s their work on the Daddy Issues pilot we produced with them or simply their latest Instagram Post, their hilarious voices shine through. They are passionate about making great television and are brimming with ideas. We are excited to further empower them to take many more swings, both behind and in front of the camera.”

Erin and Sara Foster also co-created, executive produced and starred in reality parody Barely Famous, which aired for two seasons on VH1. The duo also serve as co-Heads of Creative for the dating app Bumble.

“We loved making our pilot with 20th last year and can’t wait to continue our working relationship with them, through this overall deal,” said Erin and Sara Foster. “We are looking forward to developing comedies that not only make sense for us to write and star in, but also produce for established talent that we admire, as well as new talent we can help give a platform to. We thank Carolyn, Howard, Craig, and Dana for the opportunity.”

This is the latest talent deal announced by 20th TV since its acquisition by Disney was finalized in March.

Erin and Sara Foster are repped by WME and 3 Arts.