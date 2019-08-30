‘Teletubbies’ Owner DHX Media Appoints Former Marvel Chief Eric Ellenbogen As CEO

Teletubbies owner DHX Media has appointed former Marvel President and CEO Eric Ellenbogen as CEO.

Ellenbogen succeeds Michael Donovan as boss of the Canadian company, which also owns brands including Inspector Gadget and the Degrassi franchise and has a stake in Peanuts. Ellenbogen, who joined DHX Media as a senior adviser in April, has also been named Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. Donovan has also stepped down as Executive Chair but will continue to serve on the Board as Founding Chair, while Donald Wright has been appointed non-executive Chair.

Ellenbogen has had a number of senior roles at major studios and entertainment businesses including as President of Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video Entertainment, resident of Golden Books Family Entertainment and President and CEO of Marvel Enterprises. He also co-founded Classic Media in 2000, which was acquired by DreamWorks Animation in 2012, when Ellenbogen became Co-Head of DreamWorks Classics and DreamWorks International Television.

“We are delighted to announce that Eric will lead DHX Media in fully realizing the value of our extraordinary media assets,” said Wright. “Eric brings fresh leadership and a clear vision to our Company, as well as a 30-year track record of creating significant shareholder value in the media space. In the nine months since he has joined our Board, while also serving as a strategic advisor, he has worked closely with our senior leadership team and gained a deep understanding of our Company. Given his broad perspective and decades of relevant industry experience and success, we are confident that Eric will be able to move the Company forward from the get-go as CEO. We thank Michael for his many years of leadership and vision. As founder of DHX Media, Michael has played a significant role in building the Company into the global entertainment force it is today. We are pleased that he will remain on the Board.”

“DHX Media has an unmatched portfolio of kids’ and family content with high-profile, beloved characters, including Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, and Inspector Gadget,” added Ellenbogen. “In addition to its library and leading animation studios, DHX Media has built a truly unique asset in WildBrain – one of the largest kids’ networks on YouTube – with unparalleled reach and engagement. I’m pleased to have the opportunity to work with the management team, employees and our many valued partners and customers to deliver leading content and brands for audiences worldwide.”