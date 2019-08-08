eOne Bolsters Unscripted Team In The UK With Hire Of Boomerang’s Matt Pritchard & 12 Yard’s Matt Walton

Entertainment One (eOne) has bolstered its unscripted television team in the UK with the hire of two executives from ITV-owned production companies.

The Designated Survivor studio has hired Matt Pritchard and Matt Walton to the roles of Executive Vice President, Unscripted Television, based in London. This comes after it acquired unscripted production companies Daisybeck Studios and Whizz Kid Entertainment.

The pair have been tasked with building a new development and production unit and managing eOne’s relationship with broadcasters, producers and talent.

Pritchard joins eOne from Extreme Cake Makers producer Boomerang, which is part of ITV-owned Twofour Group. As MD since 206, he has overseen the launch of shows including ITV’s What Would Your Kid Do? Prior to that he was group director of development at Twofour, where he helped create shows including Channel 4’s The Jump and ITV’s This Time Next Year.

Walton joins from ITV Studios’ 12 Yard, where he was Head of Entertainment & Factual. At 12 Yard, Walton co-created and executive-produced quiz, game, reality, competition and makeover shows including Coach Trip, ITV’s Big Star’s Little Star (ITV) and BBC2’s I’ll Get This. Prior to joining 12 Yard, he produced early series of The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent.

“With equally impressive backgrounds and their shared experience building some of the biggest unscripted hits and formats to come out of the UK, we are eager to have Matt and Matt bring this expertise to our international unscripted team,” said Tara Long, eOne’s President, Global Unscripted, Television. “As we continue to build on our strong foundation in the UK and launch the next wave of unscripted hits, they will be key to driving our ongoing success.”