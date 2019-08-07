Endeavor Hires eBay Exec Guy Schory As First Chief Digital Officer

Endeavor has hired former eBay and PayPal executive Guy Schory as the company’s first Chief Digital Officer. He will be tasked with overseeing digital efforts across Endeavor’s product management, marketing, data platforms, advertising and commerce, and also operate its digital direct-to-consumer and business-to-businesses units that include Endeavor Streaming.

The news comes as Endeavor Group Holdings, which includes talent agency WME, IMG and the UFC, is prepping an IPO that’s likely to be offered in September at the earliest. While the company has not yet priced the offering, it is likely to seek to raise $500 million, with a valuation of $7 billion-$8 billion, according to sources.

“As Endeavor continues to evolve, our ability to create innovative digital businesses, products and experiences for our clients and platform matters now more than ever,” Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said. “Guy is a strategic executive who has the experience operating world-class businesses at scale and the expertise required to take us to the next level.”

At eBay and PayPal, Schory led several global strategic initiatives and was responsible for many of eBay’s consumer mobile products and digital marketing platforms. He is an inventor of three issued patents in e-commerce and mobile technologies.

“Endeavor is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional digital products and experiences for a wide variety of audiences given our global network across entertainment, sports and content,” Schory said. “I’m excited to be joining at a key inflection point for the business and look forward to leading Endeavor’s continued evolution in this space.”