Endeavor Content Hires Former Curzon Head Of Development As An Associate In UK

Endeavor Content has hired former Curzon head of development Harriet Harper Jones as an associate based in the UK, we can reveal.

She will focus on film financing and sales of feature films. She previously worked at UK distributor and exhibitor Curzon, where she was acquisitions manager, before becoming head of development.

At Curzon, she acquired titles including The Souvenir, Vox Lux and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire. Prior to Curzon, Harper Jones worked at international sales company Protagonist Pictures and in various production roles.

Endeavor Content’s film sales slate includes Mosul produced by the Russo Brothers, Bad Education starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, The Friend starring Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck, How to Build a Girl starring Beanie Feldstein, Chris O’Dowd and Emma Thompson, Sarah Gavron’s Rocks and Guns Akimbo starring Daniel Radcliffe and Samara Weaving.