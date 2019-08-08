‘Empire’: Vivica A. Fox Upped To Series Regular For Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: There was a lot of news coming out at TCA regarding the sixth and final season of Fox’s musical drama Empire, including possible spinoffs and that Jussie Smollett would not be returning for the last hurrah. But one character that will be returning is Cookie’s older sister Candace played by Vivica A. Fox.

It was a given that Candace would return for the sixth season, considering she has appeared in every since she was introduced in season two, but Fox will now be appearing as a series regular instead of recurring.

During TCA, Fox told Deadline that she knew from the get-go she wanted to work with Lee Daniels as well as Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, who she had known for years and was more than happy to play Cookie’s (Henson) older sister.

Fox said that each year she has been on the show has grown and grown and that last season Candace went through a lot during her time in the Empire universe, but her huge storyline focused on mental health and abuse. We thought her character was being abused by her husband, but it was actually her son that was abusing her due to mental health issues.

“One thing I love about Empire is that they tackle taboo subjects that other shows won’t,” said Fox. “Now that I have been made a series regular, I want to find out more about my son and what’s going on — I don’t know yet so don’t ask!”

Fox said that she will head to Chicago at the end of August to shoot the final season. The sixth season of Empire is slated to debut on September 24.