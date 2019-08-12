‘Empire’: Keesha Sharp To Recur on Season 6 Of Fox Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lethal Weapon alumna Keesha Sharp is set for a recurring role on the upcoming sixth season of Fox’s hit musical family drama Empire.

Sharp will play Dr Paula Wick, a smart, inciteful woman who offers endless compassion, but doesn’t take sh*t from anyone.

Empire, created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong and starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, hails from Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV. Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken and Diane Ademu-John executive produce. Brett Mahoney is executive producer and showrunner.

Sharp most recently was a series regular on Fox series Lethal Weapon, which wrapped its third and final season in February, and currently recurs on CBS All Access’ The Good Fight. She previously recurred on FX’s American Crime Story.

Sharp is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, LINK Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson.

Empire returns Wednesday, September 26 at 8 PM on Fox.