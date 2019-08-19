‘Empire’ Adds Diamond White In Recurring Role; Adan Rocha Joins ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’

Fox continues to add to the cast of Empire, which will send the musical drama go out with a bang. The latest to join the roster of the sixth and final season is actress/singer Diamond White, who will appear in the series as a recurring guest star.

White will play Lala, a soft-spoken SoundCloud singer who sounds great online but is plagued with performance anxiety and cursed by an inability to sing in front of a crowd.

She joins recent additions to the series that include Lethal Weapon alumna Keesha Sharp who will also appear in a recurring role as well as Vivica A. Fox who was upped to series regular for the final season which premieres on September 24.

From Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, Empire was created by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, and is executive-produced by Daniels, Strong, Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, and Matt Pyken. Brett Mahoney is executive producer and showrunner for the series.

Diamond’s credits include Dear White People as well as Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween. She was also a contestant on The X Factor.

White is repped by CESD, Industry Entertainment and Barry Tyerman at Jackoway Tyerman.

Adan Rocha is the latest to join Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Rocha will recur in the Penny Dreadful spinoff as Diego Lopez, a young, vulnerable follower of Fly Rico (Sebastian Chacon), the powerful leader of the Pachucos, a Latino “Zoot Suit” gang. Ready to lay down his life for his Pachuco brothers or sisters, he becomes caught up in a dangerous event far beyond his control.

A spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter of the Penny Dreadful saga will employ a new vision, new characters and storylines. It opens in 1938 Los Angeles; a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

The series also stars Natalie Dormer, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Rory Kinnear, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves, Michael Gladis and Nathan Lane. Other recurring roles will be filled by Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood and Ethan Peck.

Rocha was recently a series regular on Murphy Brown. He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.