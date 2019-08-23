Emmys: TV Academy Unveils Juried Award Winners

The Television Academy has unveiled the juried award winners for the 71st Emmy Awards in Animation, Choreography, Interactive Programming and Motion Design categories. Read the full list below.
There are seven first-time winners and one second-time winner in Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation from programs across two platforms, YouTube and Netflix. Kathryn Burns lands her second Emmy and the first awarded in the new juried category Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. The Twitch platform received its first Emmy for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media for Artificial. Netflix comedy commentary Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj won for Outstanding Motion Design.
Juried categories require all entrants to be screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer group with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry being awarded an Emmy. Therefore, there are no nominees but instead a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.
All of the juried awards for these categories will be presented at the Creative Arts Awards ceremony on Saturday, September 14, except for Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming, which will be handed out during the ceremony on Sunday, September 15. Here is the full list:
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Age of Sail • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Céline Desrumaux, Production Designer
Age of Sail • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Bruno Mangyoku, Character Designer
Age of Sail • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Jasmin Lai, Color
Carmen Sandiego • The Chasing Paper Caper • Netflix • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media
Elaine Lee, Background Painter
Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio
Alberto Mielgo, Production Designer
Love, Death & Robots • Good Hunting • Netflix • Blur Studio
Jun-ho Kim, Background Designer
Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio
David Pate, Character Animator
Love, Death & Robots • Sucker of Souls • Netflix • Blur Studio
Owen Sullivan, Storyboard Artist
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media
Artificial • Twitch • 96 Next
Bernie Su, Executive Producer
Evan Mandery, Executive Producer
Michael Y. Chow, Executive Producer
Bonnie Buckner, Executive Producer
Ken Kalopsis, Executive Producer
Wolves in the Walls: It’s All Over • Oculus Store • Fable Studio, Facebook, Story Studio, Third Rail Projects
Fable Studio
Facebook
Pete Billington, Director and Creator
Jessica Yaffa Shamash, Creative Producer and Creator
Edward Saatchi, Executive Producer
Outstanding Motion Design
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
Michelle Higa Fox, Creative Director
Jorge L. Peschiera, Creative Director
Yussef Cole, Head of Animation
Brandon Sugiyama, Lead Animator
Paris London Glickman, Lead Animator
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • Routines: Don’t Be a Lawyer; Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal • CW • CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television
Kathryn Burns, Choreographer
