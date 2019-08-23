Emmys: TV Academy Unveils Juried Award Winners

The Television Academy has unveiled the juried award winners for the 71st Emmy Awards in Animation, Choreography, Interactive Programming and Motion Design categories. Read the full list below.

There are seven first-time winners and one second-time winner in Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation from programs across two platforms, YouTube and Netflix. Kathryn Burns lands her second Emmy and the first awarded in the new juried category Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. The Twitch platform received its first Emmy for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media for Artificial. Netflix comedy commentary Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj won for Outstanding Motion Design.

Juried categories require all entrants to be screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer group with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry being awarded an Emmy. Therefore, there are no nominees but instead a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.

Related Story Primetime Emmys Will Go Without Host This Year On Fox

All of the juried awards for these categories will be presented at the Creative Arts Awards ceremony on Saturday, September 14, except for Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming, which will be handed out during the ceremony on Sunday, September 15. Here is the full list:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Age of Sail • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios

Céline Desrumaux, Production Designer

Age of Sail • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios

Bruno Mangyoku, Character Designer

Age of Sail • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios

Jasmin Lai, Color

Carmen Sandiego • The Chasing Paper Caper • Netflix • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media

Elaine Lee, Background Painter

Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio

Alberto Mielgo, Production Designer

Love, Death & Robots • Good Hunting • Netflix • Blur Studio

Jun-ho Kim, Background Designer

Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio

David Pate, Character Animator

Love, Death & Robots • Sucker of Souls • Netflix • Blur Studio

Owen Sullivan, Storyboard Artist

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media

Artificial • Twitch • 96 Next

Bernie Su, Executive Producer

Evan Mandery, Executive Producer

Michael Y. Chow, Executive Producer

Bonnie Buckner, Executive Producer

Ken Kalopsis, Executive Producer

Wolves in the Walls: It’s All Over • Oculus Store • Fable Studio, Facebook, Story Studio, Third Rail Projects

Fable Studio

Facebook

Pete Billington, Director and Creator

Jessica Yaffa Shamash, Creative Producer and Creator

Edward Saatchi, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production

Michelle Higa Fox, Creative Director

Jorge L. Peschiera, Creative Director

Yussef Cole, Head of Animation

Brandon Sugiyama, Lead Animator

Paris London Glickman, Lead Animator

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • Routines: Don’t Be a Lawyer; Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal • CW • CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television

Kathryn Burns, Choreographer