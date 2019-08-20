Emmy Awards Production Team Bolsters Ranks In Build-Up To Telecast

The Emmy Awards’ production team has added Danette Herman, Al Gurdon, Florian Wieder and Raj Kapoor to its ranks, producers announced today. The newcomers arrive as the Emmy telecast nears with a Sunday, Sept. 22 airdate on Fox.

The announcement was made by the telecast’s executive producers Don Mischer, Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare at Don Mischer Productions, and Ian Stewart and Guy Carrington at Done+Dusted.

Both Herman and Gurdon return this year in their respective roles as talent producer and lighting designer, while Wieder has been brought on to serve as production designer and Kapoor as screens producer.

Additionally, Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton will direct the live telecast, airing from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The announcement marks talent producer Herman’s 24th year as talent producer at the Emmy Awards. She also has had long-term relationships with the Kennedy Center Honors, the Academy Awards and the Producers Guild Awards, among other big-time events.

Gurdon has won four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lighting, including in 2018 for Jesus Christ Superstar – Live in Concert. Florian Wieder has developed the concepts and visual appearance for more than 500 large-scale shows, music and television productions over the last 30 years, while Kapoor, joining the Emmys for the fourth time, overseeing screen content and graphic design, has credits including the Oscars, Grammys and CMAs, among others.

Hamilton has directed and executive-produced numerous ceremonies, parades, award shows, concerts and special events across the world, from the Super Bowl halftime show to the London Olympic ceremonies. He has two BAFTA Awards, a Peabody Award, multiple MTV Moonmen and both Grammy and Emmy nominations.