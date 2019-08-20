Amy Adams ‘Woman In The Window’ Will Now Open In Early Summer, ‘Cruella’ Moves To 2021

No shocker here as Disney has moved Fox’s Joe Wright movie The Woman in the Window out of Oct. 4 to May 15, 2020. This was to be expected as the film has to undergo reshoots. Already, Disney has Fox Searchlight’s Lucy in the Sky on Oct. 4.

Meanwhile, Cruella, a live-action spinoff of the classic Disney animated toon 101 Dalmatians about baddie Cruella de Vil, starring Emma Stone moves from Dec. 23, 2020 to Memorial Day weekend, May 28, 2021. Craig Gillespie is directing that pic. In the mid 1990s, Disney had the live-action two-pic series 101 Dalmatians and 102 Dalmatians which starred Glenn Close as de Vil; that franchise rang up $504.7M worldwide.

Other changes include Fox’s Empty Man opening on Aug. 7, 2020.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – the feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield, England who wants to be a drag queen, directed by Jonathan Butterell – is now dated for Oct. 23, 2020.