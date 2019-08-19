‘Emergence’: Terry O’Quinn To Recur In ABC Drama Series

Terry O’Quinn (Patriot, Perpetual Grace, LTD) is set for a recurring role opposite Allison Tollman on ABC’s new genre thriller series Emergence, from Kevin (Probably) Saves the World creators/executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, director Paul McGuigan and ABC Studios,

Written by Fazekas and Butters, Emergence is a character-driven genre thriller that centers around a police chief, played by Allison Tolman, who takes in a young child that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

O’Quinn will play Richard Kindred, the head of Augur Industries, a diversified, far-reaching tech holding company. Equal parts charming and ruthless, Kindred’s a self-made billionaire with countless professional and personal casualties in his wake. He will go to great lengths to protect his company and reputation, and few would dare to cross him.

In addition to Tolman, the cast includes Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara co-star along with Donald Faison and Clancy Brown.

Fazekas and Butters executive produce with McGuigan. Robert Atwood, development executive for the Fazekas & Butters production company, is a producer. ABC Studios, where Fazekas and Butters are under an overall deal, is the studio.

O’Quinn most recently co-starred in the praised Amazon series Patriot and the MGM/Epix series Perpetual Grace, LTD. He’s repped by Genuine Artists.