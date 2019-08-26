‘Emergence’: ABC To Unveil First Nine Minutes Of Allison Tolman Drama Series

ABC said today that the first nine minutes of supernatural drama Emergence will be made available online late Monday night/Tuesday morning. The clip will post at 12:10 a.m. PT on YouTube, ABC.com, Twitter, Facebook and Hulu.

We will add the video here once it posts.

Written and executive produced by Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters, Emergence follows Jo (Tolman), a police chief who takes in a young child (Alexa Swinton) she discovers near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws Jo into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr, Zabryna Guevara also star, along with Donald Faison and Clancy Brown. Paul McGuigan directed the pilot and also is an EP.

The series from ABC Studios originated as an NBC pilot and didn’t even come into play for ABC until the last week of upfronts in May, when chatter started that NBC was not going to pick it up. “We had an abundance of choices,” NBC’s Paul Telegdy said when asked why the network passed on Emergence.

Emergence premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, on ABC.

ABC Fall 2019-20 Schedule: Very Few Changes, ‘The Rookie’ Moves To Sunday, ‘American Housewife’ To Friday