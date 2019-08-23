Ellen DeGeneres Says Instagram Account Briefly Hacked Overnight With Phony Giveaways

At least some of the followers of Ellen DeGeneres’ Instagram account might have thought they hit pay dirt last night when the talk show host’s account was hacked and briefly offered a treasure trove of giveaway items.

“My Instagram account was hacked last night (despite my clever password “password”),” DeGeneres tweeted this morning on her official The Ellen Show account. “We apologize, and we thank everyone who brought it to our attention. I’m going back to sleep now.”

My Instagram account was hacked last night (despite my clever password “password”). We apologize, and we thank everyone who brought it to our attention. I’m going back to sleep now. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 23, 2019

The hack posts have been deleted, but some responses from concerned Twitter followers of DeGeneres lingered. Apparently the phony giveaway included Apple products and Tesla cars. A screengrab of one of the now-deleted posts was shared on Twitter:

“Did someone just hack @TheEllenShow Instagram account? The world is going bonkers,” tweeted one follower last night, while another wondered, “did someone hack Ellen IG account or is she really giving away those free gifts”.

The list of giveaway goods included 2,000 iPhone’s, 1,000 Mac Books, 900 Apple Watches, and 30 Tesla cars, in addition to Play Station and Xbox gift cards.