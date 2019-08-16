Click to Skip Ad
Elisabeth Röhm Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Law & Order alumna Elisabeth Röhm  has signed with Buchwald.

Röhm spent five seasons on Dick Wolf’s flagship series Law & Order portraying Serena Southerlyn. She then moved on to star in such notable projects as the WB’s Angel, TNT’s The Last Ship, Lifetime’s The Client List; The Oath, opposite Sean Bean; and Stalker, opposite Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q for CBS. She also had major arcs on hit series such as Will Arnett’s Flaked for Netflix and the CW’s Jane The Virgin.

Röhm recently wrapped production on the Lifetime feature Family Pictures and will next be seen in Lionsgate’s Roger Ailes biopic Fair And Balanced, directed by Jay Roach, as well as Ted Melfi’s The Starling, opposite Melissa McCarthy.

Additional film credits include David O. Russell’s American Hustle and Joy; The Tribes of Palos Verdes, opposite Jennifer Garner; Trafficked with Ashley Judd; and Going Under, opposite Bruce Willis and Jason Momoa.

She will continue to be managed by Luber Roklin.

