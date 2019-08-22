‘Elementary’s Aidan Quinn To Star In Indie Drama ‘Spiked’ From Juan Martinez

EXCLUSIVE: Aidan Quinn, who co-starred in all seven seasons of the CBS drama Elementary, has signed on to star in Spiked, an indie drama inspired by the real-life events surrounding Arizona based newspaper publisher Joseph Soldwedel. Juan Martinez wrote the screenplay and is directing the film, which is currently in production. Per Melita is producing.

Deirdre Lovejoy (Blacklist, The Wire), Danay Garcia (Prison Break, Fear the Walking Dead), and Carlos Gomez (Madam Secretary, Law & Order True Crime) round out the cast.

Here’s the logline: When the murder of a migrant worker shakes a southwest border town to its core, the feud between a newspaper owner and the chief of police leads to the blurring of the truth and a dirty fight for justice.

Soldwedel will serve as the film’s executive producer. In 2001 he was honored by the Arizona Newspaper Association after launching a series of journalistic investigations and reporting of southern Arizona law enforcement and government agencies. In 2017, after falling ill for no apparent reason, medical tests found lethal levels of the heavy metal thallium in Soldwedel’s system. He has been spearheading an investigation in the causes of this ever since.