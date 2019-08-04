El Paso Shooting: Beto O’Rourke Reacts By Saying Trump “Stokes Racism”

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said Saturday evening he holds President Donald Trump partly responsible for the tone in the country that leads to violence and hate crimes.

O’Rourke made the comments after returning to his hometown of El Paso, Texas, where 20 people were killed and at least 26 others injured today in a mass shooting at a busy shopping center.

Hours earlier, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen told reporters the shooting had “the nexus of a hate crime.” Police arrested a 21-year-old man from the Dallas area in connection with the shooting. The police chief said investigators had obtained a manifesto and were trying to confirm that it was “from the individual that we arrested”

The New York Times reported that the hate-filled manifesto was posted online minutes before the shooting and made reference to a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Asked if he thinks President Trump has helped fuel hatred in the country, O’Rourke responded “yes.”

“We’ve had a rise in hate crimes, every single one of the last three years during an administration where you’ve had a president who’s called Mexican citizens ‘rapist and criminals,’ though Mexican immigrants commit crimes at a far lower rate those born here in the country. He has tried to make us afraid of them, to some real effect and consequence,” O’Rourke stated.

The former Texas Congressman then cited examples, including the president’s Muslim ban, and his recent comments about Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley; who Trump said should go back to their “crime infested” countries after the women criticized the administration’s immigration policies.

O’Rourke said Trump’s words and actions encourage hate.

“Those chants that we heard in Greenville, North Carolina, ‘send her back,’ talking about our fellow American citizens elected to represent their constituents in the Congress, who happen to be women of color, he is a racist and he stokes racism in this country,” O’Rourke said.

Trump has defended himself against recent racism charges, saying in a tweet that he is the “least racist person in the world.”