Hollywood Reacts To El Paso and Dayton Shootings; Celebs Call Out Trump and McConnell, Demand Gun Control

In less than 24 hours, there were two mass shootings in the country: one in El Paso, Tex. and the other in Dayton, Ohio. The mass shootings come a week after another terrorist opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California, killing three people and injuring 13. It didn’t take long for Hollywood and members of the media to express their condolences, frustrations with the frequent acts of domestic terrorism and to demand change for gun control.
Early Sunday morning, a terrorist killed nine people outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio while less than 24 hours another terrorist opened fire at a shopping center in El Paso, leaving at least 20 dead.
Donald Trump tweeted, “Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people…Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas.”
Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell reacted, “The entire nation is horrified by today’s senseless violence in El Paso. Elaine’s and my prayers go out to the victims of this terrible violence, their families and friends, and the brave first responders who charged into harm’s way.” He followed that up with: “Sickening to learn this morning of another mass murder in Dayton, Ohio overnight. Two horrifying acts of violence in less than 24 hours. We stand with law enforcement as they continue working to keep Americans safe and bring justice.
Needless to say, many were not happy with Trump and McConnell’s words. Rihanna took to Instagram and directed a comment to Trump: “Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!
Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA!”
She continued, “Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!”
Andy Richter took McConnell to task and responded, “Why are you horrified? This is exactly the sort of thing that you, ESPECIALLY and SPECIFICALLY you, facilitate. It’s your cowardly self-interest that keeps these massacres happening. Keep your prayers. You don’t get to mourn. You only should feel shame, you empty greedy ghoul.”
Other members of the Hollywood community were just as frustrated encouraged action to affect change — specifically with gun control.
“When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso,” tweeted Julianne Moore. “When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting in #Dayton. My outrage is exhausted, replaced by resolve to #EndGunViolence.”
Adam Scott tweeted: “Sellout politicians are STILL pushing the @NRA talking point that in the wake of three terrorist attacks (Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton) it’s unacceptable to broach the subject of how to keep guns out of the hands of terrorists.”
Read more reactions below.
