Hollywood Reacts To El Paso and Dayton Shootings; Celebs Call Out Trump and McConnell, Demand Gun Control

In less than 24 hours, there were two mass shootings in the country: one in El Paso, Tex. and the other in Dayton, Ohio. The mass shootings come a week after another terrorist opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California, killing three people and injuring 13. It didn’t take long for Hollywood and members of the media to express their condolences, frustrations with the frequent acts of domestic terrorism and to demand change for gun control.

Early Sunday morning, a terrorist killed nine people outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio while less than 24 hours another terrorist opened fire at a shopping center in El Paso, leaving at least 20 dead.

Donald Trump tweeted, “Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people…Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas.”

Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell reacted, “The entire nation is horrified by today’s senseless violence in El Paso. Elaine’s and my prayers go out to the victims of this terrible violence, their families and friends, and the brave first responders who charged into harm’s way.” He followed that up with: “Sickening to learn this morning of another mass murder in Dayton, Ohio overnight. Two horrifying acts of violence in less than 24 hours. We stand with law enforcement as they continue working to keep Americans safe and bring justice.

Needless to say, many were not happy with Trump and McConnell’s words. Rihanna took to Instagram and directed a comment to Trump: “Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!

Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA!”

She continued, “Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!”

Andy Richter took McConnell to task and responded, “Why are you horrified? This is exactly the sort of thing that you, ESPECIALLY and SPECIFICALLY you, facilitate. It’s your cowardly self-interest that keeps these massacres happening. Keep your prayers. You don’t get to mourn. You only should feel shame, you empty greedy ghoul.”

Other members of the Hollywood community were just as frustrated encouraged action to affect change — specifically with gun control.

“When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso,” tweeted Julianne Moore. “When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting in #Dayton. My outrage is exhausted, replaced by resolve to #EndGunViolence.”

Adam Scott tweeted: “Sellout politicians are STILL pushing the @NRA talking point that in the wake of three terrorist attacks (Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton) it’s unacceptable to broach the subject of how to keep guns out of the hands of terrorists.”

When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso. When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting in #Dayton. My outrage is exhausted, replaced by resolve to #EndGunViolence. @Everytown 🧡💔 https://t.co/o8kjrEEnra — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) August 4, 2019

The Repub Party will do nothing to stop mass shootings

(even though clearly there are things that can be done)

because the billionaires who own the party never ever want government to “work.”

The whole idea of the GOP is to divide & dispirit the people.#DoSomething — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) August 4, 2019

When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President's mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it's not an academic question, it's not a political game, it's about life and death. The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019

We now have mass shootings happening with such frequency that the president can write a two for one tweet. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/P7NKQ6YujW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 4, 2019

A leader who does nothing to protect us from gun violence should be condemned. A leader who stokes the hate that drives it should be removed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 4, 2019

Woke up to the news of #DaytonOH shooting. This senseless loss of life is unbearable. When will our US representatives give the people of this country the common sense gun laws we are all demanding? I’m calling my congressman. Again. @Everytown — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 4, 2019

I honestly don’t have a problem with the president golfing today. It’s the fact that he’s going to do nothing about gun violence tomorrow or any other day that enrages me. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 4, 2019

I'm hopeful after El Paso shooting for a very sick reason. The GOP/NRA ghouls are unmoved by dead children, Muslims, women, gays or ANY living being under the sun but if Walmart's PROFITS are hurt? We might see some action. My heart hurts and the world is broken. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 4, 2019

America, we are at war with ourselves. Another mass shooting, this one in Dayton, Ohio. Let’s just call it what it is. #domesticterrorism — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 4, 2019

Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 3, 2019

SO ..Shootings are now hourly .. We are getting so good at them .. and our representatives say nothing ..They are good at that too — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 3, 2019

One is in custody for killing at least 20 people, the other is dead for selling loose cigarettes. COOL NATION. pic.twitter.com/IP3Ok8HWtu — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) August 3, 2019

White privilege is killing 29 people in 24 hours and having the media discuss taking away your video games. — Kelvin Yu (@InternetKelvin) August 4, 2019

Whenever I think of #maga or racist people I have to remember when Europe sent its people they didn’t send their best. — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) August 4, 2019

If only there was a good guy with a gun at… one of America’s biggest gun retailers. pic.twitter.com/hYjvhsHES9 — Andrew Ti (@ANDREWTI) August 3, 2019

This country is not safe. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) August 4, 2019

What's sickening, is that tomorrow Christians will fill churches and publicly lament the deaths in #ElPaso—and then go right on applauding the vile, racist, incendiary filth this President produces, while chanting "build that wall," hugging their guns, and saying they love Jesus. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 3, 2019

Between mass shootings and officer involved shootings I vacillate between rage and numbness I want to believe America wants free of its violence, but I’m not sure it does. Prayers to every human being murdered by a state that takes little action to keep us alive. #elpaso — patrisse cullors (@OsopePatrisse) August 3, 2019

No words. Except these. 21. White. Avid Trump supporter. White supremacist. God bless the victims and all the broken hearts hearts they have left behind. Shame forever on all those who feed this kind of hate. — Paula Pell (@perlapell) August 3, 2019

When are we all going to admit that the biggest threat to Americans, terrorist or not, is ANGRY, WHITE MEN with guns? — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) August 4, 2019

Love waking up and having to check that my Cousins who live near Dayton weren’t executed last night Thinking about those who weren’t that lucky. I love you Dayton, stay strong. Sorry that America has let you down — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) August 4, 2019

Remember how angry you are today. Pack it up, store it, and pull it out again on every Election Day, every time. The people blocking common-sense gun legislation don’t just materialize out of thin air. We vote them in, actively or by inaction. We can vote them out. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 4, 2019

Weapons of war used in department stores in America. Will it ever stop? Congress doesn't even try anymore, it's thoughts and prayers and back to the same fucking thing. So goddam depressing. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) August 4, 2019

I am sick to my stomach over what has happened in El Paso today. I can’t believe this is happening in my country and no one is doing anything about it. Who has to die for laws to change? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 3, 2019

Does this count as virtue signaling??????????????????????????)?????,??(,?!!?,;,??!$776(,,?!&&””2&&/$:$&’szn?????bb?b??????????????? pic.twitter.com/XmlYbPh0S8 — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) August 4, 2019

This is a nightmare that never ends. Hey! Let’s be exactly like NZ & Australia and ban these weapons designed to slaughter as many humans as possible. Get the pieces of do nothing shit out of office. Everyone vote. And a big F U to anyone who disagrees with sanity. We are done. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) August 4, 2019

Woke up to another shooting. Clip had TONS of gunshots, but thank heavens it bleeped the witness saying "Oh S#!T." So–that's where we're at. Wouldn't want my son to grow up somewhere where he might hear "Oh S#!T!" — Thomas Lennon (@thomaslennon) August 4, 2019