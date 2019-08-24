‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Starring Aaron Paul Gets Title & Premiere Date On Netflix, Teaser & Plot Details Revealed

Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad movie is finally getting out of the shadows. After keeping details under wraps for the past year, Netflix has unveiled the film’s title, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The thriller movie, starring Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul who is reprising his Emmy-winning role as Jesse Pinkman, will debut on Netflix on Oct. 11.

Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vice Gilligan, El Camino, a Breaking Bad sequel, is set In the wake of Jesse’s dramatic escape from captivity. He must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.

As Deadline first reported in February, the Breaking Bad movie will run on Netflix with a second window on AMC, the original network home of Gilligan’s Emmy-winning series, which will kick off months after the film’s debut on Netflix.

This movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Here is a teaser: