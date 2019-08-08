Edgar Wright Thriller ‘Last Night In Soho’ Gets 2020 Release Date

Edgar Wright’s next movie, the psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, will go on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 via Focus Features stateside.

Universal Pictures International has the pic overseas.

The London-set pic stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham. Wright and Penny Dreadful scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns co-wrote the screenplay, and Nira Park, Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Wright are producing.

Wright’s last movie Baby Driver was the filmmaker’s highest, opening to $20.5M domestic, and legging out to $107.8M stateside, $227M worldwide.

Focus Features has a hot piece of female counter-programming this fall that could truly pop: The Downton Abbey movie on Sept. 20.