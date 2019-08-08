Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Luxury Exhibitor iPic Files For Chapter 11, Hopes To Restructure Debt Or Sell Chain

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'GoT' Creators Benioff & Weiss Land At Netflix With 9-Figure Overall Deal

Read the full story

Edgar Wright Thriller ‘Last Night In Soho’ Gets 2020 Release Date

Shutterstock

Edgar Wright’s next movie, the psychological thriller Last Night in Sohowill go on Friday, Sept.  25, 2020 via Focus Features stateside.

Universal Pictures International has the pic overseas.

The London-set pic stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham. Wright and Penny Dreadful scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns co-wrote the screenplay, and Nira Park, Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Wright are producing.

Wright’s last movie Baby Driver was the filmmaker’s highest, opening to $20.5M domestic, and legging out to $107.8M stateside, $227M worldwide.

Focus Features has a hot piece of female counter-programming this fall that could truly pop: The Downton Abbey movie on Sept. 20.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad