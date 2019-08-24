‘Real Money’ Star And Rocker Eddie Money Has Esophageal Cancer

Rocker Eddie Money, currently starring in the reality TV show Real Money on AXS TV, announced today that he has esophageal cancer.

Money, age 70, will talk about the diagnosis in an episode of the show that will air on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT. The debut marks a new night and time for the show.

Real Money follows the daily lives of Money, his wife, and their five children, both at home and on the road. Long one of rock’s most outspoken and honest stars, Money received the diagnosis last fall while taping the second season of his reality series, which he and his wife, Laurie, executive produce. The six remaining episodes of season two will deal with Money’s cancer and its effects on Eddie and his family.

Money is still recuperating from health issues resulting from his heart valve procedure in June. The heart issue was a condition unrelated to his cancer.

The singer, a former policeman, left his native Brooklyn for the Berkeley music scene in the 1970s, Money quickly rose to fame on the strength of a slew of successful albums and Top 40 hits, including “Two Tickets To Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Shakin’,” “Think I’m In Love,” and “Baby Hold On.”