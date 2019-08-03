The Entertainment Software Association, which runs the massive E3 gaming expo, accidentally published a spreadsheet containing contact information on its E3 Expo website.

The Entertainment Software Association has removed the file, but the information is out there and has been posted to various forums. Some of the journalists, particularly freelancers, used personal information on their registrations. The fear is that could be exploited by revenge-minded individuals in the volatile gaming sector.

The document was first revealed in a YouTube video by journalist Sophia Narwitz on her personal channel Friday night.

“Before even considering making this story public, I contacted the ESA via phone within 30 minutes of having this information,” Narwitz said on her video. “Worried that might not be enough, I also shot off an email not too long after. On top of that, I reached out to a number of journalists to make them aware of this.”

“ESA was made aware of a website vulnerability that led to the contact list of registered journalists attending E3 being made public,” the organization said in a statement. “Once notified, we immediately took steps to protect that data and shut down the site, which is no longer available. We regret this occurrence and have put measures in place to ensure it will not occur again.”