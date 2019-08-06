E! Sets Expanded Slate Of Entertainment News Programming, ‘E! News’ Moves To Mornings Out Of NYC

E! has unveiled its 2020 slate of entertainment news programming, which includes multiple additional hours of original weekday content, including two new New York-based series.

The expansion follows the appointment of Tammy Filler, EVP & Editor-In-Chief, E! News who joined E! from Today in May to oversee development and production for all news programming across platforms.

With current franchises plus new formats, E!’s weekday schedule will include eight original entertainment news and commentary series. The lineup will include a variety of pop culture commentary formats, an in-home celebrity interview series, a weekly review show, as well as New York-based morning and daytime news series. In addition, current late night news franchise Nightly Pop will expand to four nights per week beginning in late fall and live daytime series Daily Pop will continue to air every weekday. E! News, currently airing at 7pm ET/PT is evolving into a morning show airing at 7am ET/PT based in New York.

E! News continues to rank as the largest entertainment media brand on social media with over one billion monthly engagements, according to E!. Popular digital programming includes social franchises E! News’ The Rundown, What The Fashion and Face Forward on Snapchat, Necessary Realness on YouTube, and E! News’ Top Stories on Instagram.

“The E! News footprint is unparalleled, and our growth continues with this investment in more edgy, comedic, personality-driven linear programming,” said Filler. “We undoubtedly live in a 24/7 world where entertainment news is just a click away but what our viewers crave is analysis, commentary and POV that goes deeper than a headline. We are leaning into what is uniquely E! and building on our success with a second home in New York and more hours of coverage.”

New entertainment news formats premiering on E! in 2020 include:

In the Room (working title)

New series will take viewers inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews and conversation around their latest projects, products, passions and more.

Pop of the Morning (working title)

Similar to the LA-based “Daily Pop,” this NY-based series will feature a panel of personalities delivering irreverent and unfiltered conversations centered around the buzziest entertainment news stories of the day.

BingE! Club (working title)

Weekly review series will discuss what TV shows, movies, music, social sensations, viral videos and more that pop culture fans should be bingeing now.

Two additional celebrity and pop culture commentary formats are also in development for air in 2020.