Dylan Walsh Signs With APA

Unforgettable alum Dylan Walsh has signed with APA for representation. He was previously with Gersh.

Walsh most recently recurred on ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier and NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also recently played the role of Lucy Hale’s father on the CW’s Life Sentence after wrapping a four-year run starring on the CBS series Unforgettable.

Perhaps best known for his six seasons starring as Dr. Sean McNamara in the FX award-winning hit series Nip/Tuck, Walsh’s additional television credits include starring as Officer Jim Doyle in Brooklyn South, a recurring role on Everwood, as well as appearances in the television movies Final Voyage and More Than Meets the Eye: The Joan Brock Story.

Feature credits include Author’s Anonymous opposite Kaley Cuoco, American Fright Fest, Where the Heart Is opposite Natalie Portman and Ashley Judd, Secretariat opposite Diane Lane, The Stepfather opposite Sela Ward, The Lake House opposite Sandra Bullock, Nobody’s Fool opposite Paul Newman, Congo opposite Laura Linney, We Were Soldiers, and Just Add Water.

Walsh continues to be repped by Bob McGowan at McGowan Management.