‘Cruel Intentions’ Director Roger Kumble Takes On ‘After’ Sequel ‘After We Collided’ Starring Dylan Sprouse

Roger Kumble has signed on to direct After We Collided, the sequel to the Voltage Pictures indie YA hit After, which reaped close to $70 million at the global box office earlier this year.

As announced by After author Anna Todd, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star Dylan Sprouse is joining the pic’s original stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who are reprising their roles as Tessa and Hardin. Cameras roll this month.

In the sequel novel, Tessa and Hardin, despite starting a tumultuous relationship, get a bombshell revelation about the origins of their relationship—and Hardin’s mysterious past. Tessa’s not sure she can endure one more broken promise.

Kumble directed and wrote the cult Reese Witherspoon-Ryan Phillipe-Sarah Michelle Gellar-Selma Blair hit Cruel Intentions, as well as The Sweetest Thing starring Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate and Blair, as well as Just Friends starring Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart. Kumble recently wrapped production on the feature Falling Inn Love for Netflix and Mar Vista and has also directed episodes of USA’s Suits, HBO’s Entourage, ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars and ABC’s Revenge.

Todd, who also wrote the script with Mario Celaya, will produce the pic alongside Jennifer Gibgot (17 Again, Step Up), Wattpad’s Aron Levitz and Eric Lehrman, CalMaple’s Mark Canton (Den of Thieves, 300) and Courtney Solomon (Cake, An American Haunting).

This past April, After opened to No. 1 in 17 countries and has since taken over close to $10M in France, $9.3 million in Germany and $7.1 million in Italy. Other high-performing territories include Russia ($3.2M), Benelux ($3.5M) and Scandinavia ($3M+).

Kumble is repped by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Sprouse is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management and DLA Piper.