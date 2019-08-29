Click to Skip Ad
Dylan O’Brien Joining Paramount Action Pic ‘Infinite’

Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien is boarding the Mark Wahlberg action thriller Infinite in what we hear is a small role.

He joins Sophie Cookson in the Antoine Fuqua directed adaptation of D. Eric Maikranz’s novel The Reincarnationist Papers, which follows Evan Michaels, a man haunted by memories of two past lives. He stumbles upon a centuries-old secret society of similar individuals who make up the Cognomina, possessing total recall of their past lives and whose members have been agents of change throughout history. He seeks to join their ranks. Wahlberg replaced Chris Evans for the lead role back in June.

Infinite is scheduled to open on Aug. 7, 2020. Variety first had the news on O’Brien’s casting.

