Warner Bros. Dates Baz Luhrmann ‘Elvis Presley’ Movie, Shifts ‘Dune’ & More

Warner Bros. on late Friday pushed Denis Villeneuve’s Dune by a month from Nov. 20, 2020 to Dec. 18, 2020. The pic will receive an Imax release. The studio is still going to hold onto that Nov. 20 date for an untitled release. Meanwhile, Baz Luhrmann’s much buzzed about untitled Elvis Presley feature will open on Oct. 1, 2021. Warners already had that date RSVP’ed on the schedule against an untitled Paramount/Hasbro event film. It’s the same weekend where the studio launched A Star Is Born which against Sony’s Venom, was adult counterprogramming racking up a $42.9M opening, $215.2M domestic gross and eight Oscars noms including a win for Lady Gaga’s song “Shallow”.

Deadline broke the news about Luhrmann’s Elvis project and Austin Butler, scoring the starmaking role as the King of Rock n’ Roll in a pic that will covers the legend’s growth from dirt poor singer to global icon over two decades. Tom Hanks will play his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Pic is set to shoot early next year in Queensland, Australia, with Warner Bros will release around the world.

Dune moves out of the Thanksgiving corridor away from an untitled Amblin movie and Sony’s Happiest Season to the weekend prior to Christmas weekend, where it will face off against Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Paramount’s Coming to America 2, and Sony’s Uncharted starring Tom Holland.