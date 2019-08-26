‘Drunk History’ Renewed For Season 7 As Series Co-Creator Derek Waters Inks First-Look Deal With Comedy Central

Comedy Central has picked up a 16-episode seventh season of Emmy-winning series Drunk History. The renewal is part of a first-look, all-media deal the network has signed with series’ co-creator Derek Waters.

In partnership with Comedy Central Productions, the network’s new studio-production arm, Waters will develop premium comedy content for TV and digital platforms via his Be Nice or Leave production company.

“Derek Waters has repeatedly proven his comedic genius as a creator, actor, and director across multiple platforms through our hit, Drunk History. That series merely scratches the surface of his creative output, and we’re so excited to develop even more projects with him through Comedy Central Productions,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content, Comedy Central.

Boundary-pushing Drunk History is nominated for three Emmy Awards this year – Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Derek Waters for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series, and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. Throughout its first six seasons, the series has averaged over 1 million total viewers for each episode in Live+7.

Created for television by Waters and Jeremy Konner, Drunk History is produced by Central Productions and executive produced by Waters and Konner, Greg Tuculescu along with Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke.

Waters and his production company Be Nice or Leave joins a growing roster of talent with first-look deals with CCP, including Paulilu, the production company from Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs; Anthony King; Irony Point, the production company from Daniel Powell and Alex Bach; and Stuart Miller.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship with Comedy Central. They took a chance on me and have been fantastic in supporting Drunk History over the past six seasons. I look forward to creating thoughtful, entertaining and hilarious programming,” said Waters.