Drew Barrymore Circling Daytime Talk Show For CBS TV Distribution

Drew Barrymore is taking another stab at daytime television. The actress is shooting a pilot for a potential syndicated daytime talk show this week in New York, we hear. Barrymore also would be an executive producer on the show for CBS TV Distribution, which would be under consideration for the 2020-21 season if it gets a green light, we hear.

CBS would not comment.

Barrymore long had been interested in headlining a daytime talker. She started conversations with Warner Bros. in 2016 for a syndicated talk show, but the project never moved forward. Out of Barrymore’s relationship with Warner Bros. TV’s alternative/first-run syndication team came her recent stint as a judge on the studio’s CBS competition reality series The World’s Best hosted by James Corden.

Barrymore, whose CBS pilot was first reported by Variety, recently wrapped a three-season run co-starring with Timothy Olyphant on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet as well as The Stand-In, a romantic comedy helmed by But I’m a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit. Additionally, she is an executive producer on the upcoming Elizabeth Banks-directed reboot of Charlie’s Angels set for release in November.

The syndicated TV talk show market has seen a resurgence of late. Kelly Clarkson will be debuting her new talk show from NBCUniversal this fall. New talkers from Tamron Hall (Disney/ABC) and Mel Robbins (Sony) also are slated for a fall launch.