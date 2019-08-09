‘Scary Stories’ Screams $2.3M, ‘Dora’ Strikes $1.25M In Thursday Night Gold – Box Office Update

Update: CBS Films/eOne/Lionsgate’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark racked up $2.33M at 2,500 locations that began at 7PM. How front-loaded will the Andre Ovredal-directed PG-13 spooky film be?

Paramount

Tracking heading into the weekend had Scary and Dora colliding as they aim to grab young teen girls with $15M-$17M apiece. But Paramount’s live action take of the famed Nickelodeon cartoon Dora and the Lost City of Gold raked in a solid $1.25M last night from showtimes that started at 4PM, which could push her beyond estimates. The $49M production is co-financed by Walden Media and Media Rights Capital. The hope here for Paramount this weekend given such a prime piece of Viacom IP is that Dora dashes past $20M and over-indexes (as it should for a property which since 2002 has reportedly accounted for well north of $11 billion in worldwide consumer sales).

Dora’s Thursday night cash is right on the money with the 7PM shows of Disney’s Big Hero 6 ($1.25M back on Nov. 6, 2014, which translated into a $56.2M opening — not expected her for Dora) and is higher than the $1.2M of Fox’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children ($9M opening day, $28.8M opening).

Families repped 55% of Dora‘s audience last night with Parents giving the pic 4 1/2 stars and kids under 12 3 1/2 stars in PostTrak exits. The turnout was 44% Hispanic, 39% Caucasian, 7% Asian and 4% African American. Moms led the way at 59%, with girls under 12 outnumbering boys at 59% as well. In overall audience make-up females under 25 repped 31% of the crowd, females over 25 repped 26%, men under 25 were 24%, and men over 25 at 19%. Dora is 77% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, but these exits are more powerful and will propel her.

George Kraychyk

Scary Stories, written by Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman with a screen story by Guillermo del Toro, Patrick Melton, and Marcus Dunstan, only received 3 stars on PostTrak last night. On the upside, critics are enjoying the pic at 81% fresh. Production cost net for the pic was $25M. Audience was 57% over 25, with females over 25 leading at 29%, men over 25 at 28% females under 25 at 23%, and men under 25 at 20%. So far Dora has the bigger ratio of females under 25. Caucasians turned out at 46%, Hispanics at 28%, African Americans at 11% and Asians at 9%.

Meanwhile, the expectation is that Universal’s Hobbs & Shaw will reign supreme with $28M-$30M. Yesterday though Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham had their feet stepped on by Disney’s The Lion King which won the day $4.2M to $4M. Hobbs & Shaw ends week 1 with $83.1M, 7% behind Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout which many have been comparing the pic’s B.O. trajectory to. Lion King ends week 3 with an estimated $60.5M and a running total of $453.1M.

Fox

Disney/Fox’s The Art of Racing in the Rain drew $450K from 7PM previews last night which is below the $535K 5pm preview made by Sony/Bona Fide’s A Dog’s Way Home, is just under the $455K made by Uni/DreamWorks’ 2017 A Dog’s Purpose starring This Is Us’ Milo Ventimiglia, and is higher than the $250K made by its sequel A Dog’s Journey back in May from Thursday nights. Fandango reports that Art of Racing in the Rain presales were outpacing both of those pics yesterday at the same point in their sales cycles. Some think it’s quite possible that Art here, though a leftover from the previous Fox administration, could beat its high single grosses for a take around –possibly– Breakthrough ($11.2M 3-day), another pic which starred another This Is Us castmember, Chrissy Metz. This pic is aimed largely at the faith-based we here, women over 50 — just in case anyone is wondering why a family dog movie is opening against Dora the Explorer.

PostTrak exists show 4 stars for general audiences for Racing in the Rain, 4 1/2 from parents, 4 stars from kids under 12. General audiences repped 80% of attendees last night. 34% of the audience was over 35. Females over 25 were strong at 31%, men over 25 at 30%, females under 25 at 28%, and men under 25 at 11%.

New Line’s The Kitchen had previews last night. Tick tock — where are they? There were a handful of 7PMs, not as wide as usual.

MORE….