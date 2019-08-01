‘Don’t’: Adam Scott To Host ABC Game Show From EP Ryan Reynolds

ABC has one word for Adam Scott: Don’t. The Big Little Lies and Parks and Recreation actor is set to host its upcoming game show that counts Ryan Reynolds among its executive producers.

Here’s how we play our game: Contestants have the opportunity to team with their family and friends for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000 by tackling tasks each with the simple rule of “Don’t.” In each episode of the comedic physical game show, members of the four-person team will strive to accomplish various challenges — such as “Don’t laugh,” “Don’t blink” or “Don’t look back” — as they work together to build their bank.

“I’m very excited to be the host of ABC’s new game show Don’t,” said Ghosted alum Scott, who recurs on NBC’s The Good Place. “As a fan of both ‘games’ and ‘shows,’ I feel we may be onto something here.”

No premiere date is set for the series produced by Banijay Studios North America. Don’t is executive produced by Reynolds, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, David Hurwitz and Maximum Effort’s George Dewey. The format is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.

