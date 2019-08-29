Donny Deutsch Ends Weekend Show On MSNBC

Donny Deutsch has ended his Saturday night MSNBC show, but the network says it was not canceled but rather always was intended as a limited-run summer series.

In fact, the host and MSNBC said Saturday Night Politics with Donny Deutsch was the highest-rated regularly scheduled program in the 8 p.m. ET Saturday slot in the network’s 23-year history.. MSNBC said it averaged just over 800,000 viewers, and it has described the show as an experiment until it can determine what it wants to do on weekends.

MSNBC

While the show beat CNN Newsroom during its run, Fox News’ Watters World Saturday Night averaged 1.69 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. In the 25-54 demographic, Deutsch’s show was third, with about 101,000 viewers to 156,000 for CNN and 209,000 for Fox News.

Starting this weekend, Saturday Night Politics will be replaced by a rerun of All In with Chris Hayes from a night earlier. Deutsch will continue to appear on Morning Joe and other shows on the network.

He tweeted on Thursday, “With summer coming to a close, so does my season run on MSNBC w/⁦‪@SNPonMSNBC⁩. I’m beyond grateful for all of your help in making it⁦‪@MSNBC⁩ ’s highest rated Saturday night program EVER! So surreal! I’ll see you all on ⁦‪@Morning_Joe⁩ ⁦‪@DeadlineWH⁩, and across MSNBC very soon.”

With summer coming to a close, so does my season run on MSNBC w/ @SNPonMSNBC. I’m beyond grateful for all of your help in making it @MSNBC ’s highest rated Saturday night program EVER! So surreal! I’ll see you all on @Morning_Joe @DeadlineWH, and across MSNBC very soon. — Donny Deutsch (@DonnyDeutsch) August 29, 2019

The show did get the attention of President Donald Trump, who devoted a couple of tweets to disparaging the new series. He tweeted on August 11, “So funny to watch Little Donny Deutsch on TV with his own failing show.”

Deutsch tweeted back, “Bro, thanks for watching again, but you’re WAY out of @SNPonMSNBC’s 25-54 demo. Please invite Jared and Ivanka over next Saturday to watch.”