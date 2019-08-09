Donald Trump Says “Hollywood Is Racist”, Then Claims “Heads Of The Biggest Companies Are Coming In” For A Chat

President Donald Trump sent assignment editors across the country scrambling to cover myriad topics from his 30-minute-plus pre-vacation news conference outside the White House today, but three of his words were the marquee attraction in this town.

“Hollywood is racist,” he told reporters.

After saying the industry “treats conservatives very unfairly,” POTUS followed up with: “Hollywood — I don’t call them the elites because I think the elites are people they go after, in many cases — but Hollywood is really terrible. You talk about racist, Hollywood is racist. What they’re doing with the kind of movies they’re putting out, it’s actually very dangerous for our country.”

While some likely scratched theirs heads over the juxtaposition of racism and perceived anti-GOP bias, he typically offered no specifics. This coming during a week when Universal paused its marketing for Blumhouse’s The Hunt — a political satire in which liberal “elites” hunt “deplorables” for sport — in the wake of mass shootings that killed nearly three dozen people in Gilroy, CA, El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH.

“They treat conservatives, Republicans, totally different than they treat others,” the former longtime Celebrity Apprentice host and longtime Democrat said. “And they can’t do that.”

Coming soon to a theater near you, America: The First Amendment.

And he made no mention today of his post-shootings blame-game accusation that “gruesome and grisly video games” contribute to a “culture of violence” in the United States.

But those weren’t the only parts of Trump’s morning report that pricked up ears in the showbiz industry. Equally provocative, and also uttered without context or follow-up, was this: “What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country. What we have now, in a little while, all of the heads of the biggest companies coming in, and we’re gonna talk to them.”

Whether any execs are packing a bag for D.C. soon is unknown at the moment. If you or your boss has been summoned for a White House summit on racism or violence in movies or TV, let us know.

Here’s a clip of the president of the United States: