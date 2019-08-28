NBCUniversal Threatened With Defamation Suit By Donald Trump Over “Russian Co-Signers” Bank Loans Claim

The former NBC employee & the host of The Last Word look to be on a collusion course over remarks that Putin pals helped him out with big bucks bank loans

Using the same lawyer that scored Hulk Hogan a multi-million dollar payout over a sex tape, Donald Trump today is aiming to body slam NBCUniversal and MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to “retract, correct and apologize” for claims made last night on-air and online that “Russian billionaires” co-signed multi-million dollar bank loans for the former Celebrity Apprentice host – or else.

“These statements are false and defamatory, and extremely damaging,” asserts frequent Trump personal attorney Charles Harder Wednesday in a letter to NBCU’s EVP and General Counsel Susan E. Weiner and SVP, Litigation Daniel M. Kummer over O’Donnell’s allegation that pals of Vladimir Putin have been helping to prop Trump up financially for years with Deutsche Bank loans.

“The only borrowers under these loans are Trump entities, and Mr. Trump is the only guarantor, Harder adds in the two-page correspondence. “Numerous documents for each of these loans are also recorded, publicly available and searchable online. Thus, actual malice can easily be proven based on your reckless disregard of the truth and unreasonable reliance on an alleged “source” who you will not even identify in your story and likely is seeking to mislead you and the public for political reasons or other ulterior motives.”

“Please confirm in writing within twenty-four (24) hours of the transmission of this letter that Mr. O’Donnell and NBCU will immediately and prominently retract, correct and apologize for the aforementioned false and defamatory statements,” Harder demands of the once West Wing producer and the Comcast-owned company in a move almost unprecedented for any POTUS but the once NBC employed Trump. “Failure to do so will leave my clients with no alternative but to consider their legal options which could include immediate legal proceedings against Mr. O’Donnell and NBCU.”

Neither Weiner or Kummer, nor anyone at NBCU responded to request for comment on the letter, its implications and their next steps. In one of those Hollywood’s quirks of fate, O’Donnell is represented by Ari Emanuel – the WME boss used to be Trump’s agent before his client moved on up to the White House.

Here is the teasing tweet that O’Donnell sent out last night before his The Last Word show aired with the supposed scoop:

A source close to Deutsche Bank says Trump’s tax returns show he pays very little income tax and, more importantly, that his loans have Russian co-signers. If true, that explains every kind word Trump has ever said about Russia and Putin. @TheLastWord 10pm — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) August 28, 2019

And here is an edited version of O’Donnell’s claims at the top of his show about the redacted Deutsche Bank loans documents, which have been requested as part of a Congressional investigation, and those “Russian billionaires.”

“The source close to Deutsche Bank says that the co-signers of Donald Trump’s Deutsche bank loans are Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin,” long time Trump critic O’Donnell claims he has been told. “If true, that would explain every kind word Donald Trump has said about Vladimir Putin, if true,” the host throws in there to truly raise the stakes and the result of the 2016 election.

During Tuesday’s Last Word someone likely called the control booth because at the end of the show, a stern O’Donnell back peddled on the claims, kind of.

“Now, I want to stress, that’s a single source,” the host told his primetime audience of the where the claims of Russian backing for Trump came from. “This has not been confirmed by NBC News, I have not seen any documentation from Deutsche Bank that supports this and verifies this. This is just a single source who has revealed to me, and that’s where that stands at this point. It’s going to need a lot more verification before that can be a confirmable fact.”

That’s one way of putting it.

Also, to throw more sobering cold water on O’Donnell’s potentially explosive claim, the booking producer for MSNBC’s Morning Joe this morning tweet out that Deutsche Bank are silent and the info itself hadn’t been road tested with anyone else:

Deutsche Bank is declining to comment on Lawrence O’Donnell’s reporting that Russian oligarch’s co-signed Trump’s loans. The information came from a single source who has not seen the bank records. NBC has not seen those records and has not yet been able to verify the reporting. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) August 28, 2019

Deadline reached out to the White House for comment on the Harder letter and its legal implications, but we did not hear back by the time of publication.

Having said that, stay really tuned on this one.