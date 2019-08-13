President Trump Joins Chris Cuomo Internet Fray, Sides With Provoker Called “Jackass” By Sean Hannity

President Donald Trump has inserted himself in the barroom verbal brawl between CNN’s Chris Cuomo and a stranger who called the anchor “Fredo” – and Trump, unlike his Fox News’ pal Sean Hannity, seems to be siding with the harassing stranger.

“I thought Chris was Fredo also,” Trump tweeted today, repeating what Cuomo has said was an epithet for Italian people. “The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings.”

See Trump’s tweet below.

The video of Cuomo in argument at a New York bar went viral yesterday after a right-wing YouTube channel host posted the cellphone footage of an angry Cuomo arguing with the stranger who approached him and called him the name of the Godfather character. The man then claimed during the heated exchange that he thought “Fredo” was Cuomo’s name, though he also conceded that he recognized the newsman from TV.

Trump’s tweet today puts him on the rare opposite side of his biggest Fox News supporter, Hannity, who yesterday tweeted, “I say good for @ChrisCuomo. He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family. Imho Chris Cuomo has zero to apologize for. He deserves the apology.”

The video was first posted by Brandon Straka on his YouTube channel “That’s The Point with Brandon.” In the video, you can see and hear a provoked Cuomo angrily tell the stranger that “Fredo” is like “the N-word for Italians.” getting heated at a man who called him Fredo. He said that calling him Fredo is the N-word for Italians. Cuomo also says, “I’ll f*cking ruin your shit. I’ll f*cking throw you down these stairs like a f*cking punk.”

CNN later released a statement supporting its star anchor: “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

Trump’s tweet today also included a retweet of the viral video.

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Actress Mia Farrow was among those responding to Trump’s joining the internet barroom fray. “Another racist insult,” she tweeted to Trump. “For that i bet Frank Sinatra wd have punched your false teeth out.”