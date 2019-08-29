Donald Trump Tells Brian Kilmeade: “I’m Not Happy With Fox”

President Trump told Brian Kilmeade on Thursday that he is “not happy with Fox,” again reiterating his displeasure a day after warning his Twitter followers that the news network “isn’t working for us anymore!”

Trump made his comments during a half-hour interview Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio show. He praised personalities like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Ainsley Earnhardt and Kilmeade, but took issue with Fox News polls that show him trailing potential Democratic rivals.

Kilmeade asked about his criticism of Fox News after Trump tweeted on Wednesday that “The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet.” He chided Fox News anchor Sandra Smith for an interview she did with Xochitl Hinojosa, the communications director for the Democratic National Committee. Trump said that Smith let Hinojosa “spew out whatever she wanted” with “zero pushback.” He also criticized Fox News’ decision to hire Donna Brazile as an analyst, as well as commentator Juan Williams and anchor Shepard Smith.

Fox News has been silent on Trump’s criticisms, but Brit Hume, a longtime figure on the network who is an analyst, wrote on Twitter in response, “Fox News isn’t supposed to work for you.” Democrats have long claimed that Fox News is too favorable to Trump, but the network’s news personalities push back on that, often making the distinction between its editorial side and primetime commentators.

During the interview with Kilmeade, Trump also again blasted MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell for his report that Trump obtained loans from Deutsche Bank by having Russian oligarch co-signers. O’Donnell retracted the story on Wednesday and apologized, saying that the report was not ready for broadcast and had only a single source.

One of Trump’s attorneys, Charles Harder, fired off a letter to NBCUniversal threatening legal action if the story wasn’t retracted.

On his show, Kilmeade asked Trump whether he did, indeed, have a Russian co-signer on the loan, but Trump did not answer.

“I don’t believe he had a single source,” Trump said. “If he had a single source, he should sue the source.”

Trump also said that CNN is “begging” him to do an interview, but indicated that he would not do it because “it would be very disloyal to Trump fans.”