Donald Trump Watches Bill Maher “By Accident”, Tweets On “Sooo Many False Statements” By “Wacko” HBO Host

President Donald Trump’s executive apparently was interrupted by Real Time today, and POTUS clapped back at its “wacko” host’s “many false statements.”

Bill Maher pulled no punches on myriad topics during his live HBO show Friday night — gun violence, a possible looming recession, the national mood and so on — but the Leader of the Free World only griped about a couple of things that were about him personally.

Yes, the HBO late-night stalwart dared to note Trump’s vacation status — “Wrong!” tweeted Alec Baldwin, er Trump — and the negative reaction to POTUS’ visit to the cities reeling from a pair of mass shootings last weekend. “Wrong!” the president tweeted. Again. “Long planned fix up of W.H., stay here rather than cause big disruption by going to Manhattan.”

Because we know what happened last time Trump took Manhattan:

OK, that’s a joke. But these president tweets are not:

….cause big disruption by going to Manhattan. Working almost all of the time, including evenings. Don’t have to be in W.H. to do that…And sooo many other false statements. He is right about one thing, though. I will win again in 2020. Otherwise, he pays 95% in taxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

Then again, Trump didn’t comment specifically on Maher calling him “a whiny little bitch.” Or … did he?

By the way, Deadliners: How do you suppose Trump caught Mayer’s show “by accident.” Did her throw on the TV after falling asleep to a Season 3 Game of Thrones bloodletting? Had he been dictating a condolence letter to Putin after seeing Chernobyl? Maybe he’d secretly been binge-watching Los Espookys? Espouse your conspiracy theories in the comments section below.

