Don Cheadle Launches Production Company, Inks First-Look Deal With Industrial Media

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor, director and producer Don Cheadle has launched a new production company, Radicle Act, which will focus on creating TV and film content for all platforms. As part of the launch, Radicle Act has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Industrial Media (American Idol) to produce television and digital programming.

On the film side, through Radicle Act, Cheadle has set up the adaptation of the book Amari and the Night Brothers with Universal Pictures, which he will produce alongside Mandeville and Genius Productions. It also was announced today that Mika Pryce will join the company as SVP and Head of Development to lead Radicle Act’s efforts to produce innovative content for all platforms.

“With the advent of Radicle Act, we hope to live up to the namesake and seed the landscape, producing new and exciting material across multiple platforms,” said Cheadle. “Mika and I are looking very forward to rolling up our sleeves and getting to work with Industrial Media and many others ASAP.”

Added Eli Holzman, CEO of Industrial Media: “In addition to being an immensely talented actor, Don is also an accomplished producer going back to the Academy Award® winning Crash and continuing with television hits like House of Lies and Black Monday. We feel privileged to have landed this deal with Don and Mika. Radicle Act will be a driver for us as we expand our efforts in scripted television and as we seek to support and collaborate with up-and-coming talent and new voices.”

Pryce stated, “I’m incredibly excited to be working with Don on a number of amazing projects across television and film, but especially excited to help curate projects that will center marginalized voices of all kinds within these spaces.”

Most recently, Cheadle received an Emmy nomination for his starring role in the Showtime comedy Black Monday. He also starred in Showtime’s critically acclaimed House of Lies, for which he was also executive producer and also served as director. In addition to his television work, this year Cheadle reprised his role of Colonel James Rhodes in Marvel Studios’ record-breaking Avengers: Endgame. He next stars in Don’t Look Deeper, a sci-fi drama series for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s shortform video platform Quibi. He also stars with Lebron James in the Warner Bros. film Space Jam 2 and will appear in Black Stallions, the comedy film about rival brother jockeys acquired by Netflix.

In 2015, Cheadle directed his first feature film, Miles Ahead, which he also co-wrote, produced and starred in as Miles Davis. The year before, Cheadle produced the feature St. Vincent, which starred Bill Murray and Naomi Watts. Cheadle’s additional film credits include Flight; The Guard and Traitor, both of which he also produced; Talk to Me; 2006 Best Picture Oscar winner Crash; Hotel Rwanda, which earned him Oscar, Golden Globe, Broadcast Film Critics Award and SAG Award nominations for Best Actor; Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen; the Academy Award-winning film Traffic; and Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed Boogie Nights, among others.

Pryce joins Radicle Act after serving as a creative executive at Universal Pictures, where she worked on such movies as Happy Death Day, Pacific Rim 2, Little and the upcoming Good Boys and The Photograph. Prior to Universal, she worked at Warner Bros’ Langley Park Pictures, Lionsgate International, and Evolution Media Capital.

Radicle Act marks the third deal this year for Industrial Media following partnerships with leading content producers including Momentum Content and its CEO, Christina Douglas, and director and producer Matthew Galkin and his Fairhaven Films. Industrial Media’s Intellectual Property Corporation also announced its first scripted project, Dirty Thirty, for HBO with Courtney Kemp, and ABC recently announced the third season renewal of Industrial’s 19 Entertainment flagship series, American Idol.

