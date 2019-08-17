Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias Suspended 20 Games After Domestic Violence Allegations

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has been suspended 20 games after he was accused of shoving a woman to the ground at an L.A. shopping mall in May.

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Julio Urias violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Saturday. “Mr. Urias cooperated fully with my office’s investigation. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urias violated our policy and that discipline is appropriate.”

Saturday’s decision follows a May 14 incident in the parking lot of the Beverly Center. According to the Los Angeles Times, witnesses said they saw the 22-year-old left-hander arguing with a woman and shoving her to the ground. Mall surveillance footage reportedly supported the allegations.

Urias was arrested and released on $20,000 bond. The following month, prosecutors said he would not face charges. However, he was ordered to complete 52 weeks of counseling, and prosecutors retained the right to charge him if he commits another offense within the year.

“While we are disappointed in what occurred and support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office, we are also encouraged that Julio has taken responsibility for his actions and believe he will take the necessary steps to learn from this incident,” the Dodgers said in a statement.

The unpaid suspension includes five games Urias already missed while on administrative leave. He has agreed not to appeal the decision and will be eligible to return for the Sept. 2 game against the Rockies.