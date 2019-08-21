‘Doctor Who’ Star Billie Piper To Lead Sky Drama ‘I Hate Suzy’ From ‘Succession’ & ‘Secret Diary Of A Call Girl’ Scribe

Billie Piper (Doctor Who) is to lead cast on Sky original drama I Hate Suzie.

Written by Emmy-nominee Lucy Prebble (Succession) and co-created by Piper, the series is being produced by His Dark Materials outfit Bad Wolf.

The eight-part series is described by Sky as a “bracing, funny drama about the moment in life when the mask slips”. Piper will play Suzie Pickles, a star on the wane, who has her whole life upended when her phone is hacked and a photo of her emerges in an extremely compromising position. It is due to air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in 2020.

The show was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky and Cameron Roach, Director of Drama, Sky Studios. Liz Lewin is the commissioning editor for Sky and the series is co-created and executive produced by Prebble and Piper. Julie Gardner is executive producer and Andrea Dewsbery is producing, both for Bad Wolf. Sky Vision will handle the international distribution.

Prebble and Piper previously teamed up on hit ITV show Secret Diary Of A Call Girl.

Piper said, “It’s taken years to finally get Lucy, my long-term GF and favourite writer in London – to work with me again. We feel we’ve created something timely and not for the faint-hearted. If you too suffer with anxiety, shame, compulsive lying but like a laugh, please tune in at some point.”

Prebble added, “At last I get to make my best friend BIllie Piper do terrible things on screen again. It is all I live for.”

Sky recently committed to double its investment in original drama, comedy and documentary through Sky Studios, the commissioning and production arm of the Comcast-owned broadcaster.